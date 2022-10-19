Village school reviews hall hire charges
A SCHOOL is due to review hire charges for its sports hall in a bid to increase community use.
Some sports and other groups have effectively been priced out of using the Bere Alston Primary School sports hall because prices are unaffordable.
The head of school at Bere Alston Primary Academy, new in post this term, is keen on more villagers getting involved in the school and will look at how to attract new and returning users.
One of sports groups withdrew from meeting in the school hall when the hire costs more than tripled, while another non-sports girls’ group also felt pushed out by the escalating costs.
One of the sports groups, which has been using the hall for more than 30 years, used to play play three nights a week with an adult and a junior section. Due to the pandemic the club had to stop playing, but was excited to return to the courts after restrictions ended. However, the cost of hiring the hall rose from about £20 a night to £70 for the same slot. Users got the impression the school was seeking a monopoly on its use.
However, the school, which is run by the First Federation Multi Academy Trust, denies this and is keen to work to mend fences and encourage more community use.
Head of school, Gareth Bemister, said: ‘I am really keen to build the community feel of Bere Alston and the role that the school plays in it. We have some big plans for Christmas, Easter, Remembrance Day etc coming up where we want the school to become the heart of this community once again. We have built some links with the local churches and our Friends of Bere Alston group, but I am keen to reach out further to the community. With this in mind, over the next two weeks we are reviewing the pricing structure of the use of our building to make it more affordable for members of the Bere Alston Community to use it. This review will be taking place over the next two weeks.
The school itself has thriving after class activity, including football, tennis, cross country, netball and badminton.
The school’s value statement is said to involve the vilage and beyond as a ‘shared responsibility and vision which involves children, staff, parents/carers, governors and the wider community’.
School hall community use has declined since the pandemic struck. Mr Bemister said: ‘It is not used much at all. Through covid it wasn’t used at all and then the First Federation took over the school. This meant that the pricing structures changed.
‘This term has been the first time that it is available. Currently, it is used for Bere Alston United youth football team on a Tuesday evening.
‘We have had a few enquiries from some others.
Once we have reviewed the pricing structure over the next two weeks, we will touch base with these people. At present, it is not being used to its full potential. But it will.’
