A statement from headteacher Suzy Dyter said: “Due to the national picture of falling birth rates, many schools are experiencing reduced intakes and the need to review class structures. Despite conjecture about the reception intake for September, the school is strongly committed to the ongoing education of the pupils into next academic year and beyond. As with all schools at this time of year, we are currently reviewing the deployment of our experienced staff, to continue to secure the best provision for our pupils.”