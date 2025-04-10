LAST-DITCH efforts are being made to keep a small West Devon village school open for some form of education after its planned closure this summer due a steep decline in pupil numbers.
The academy which runs Walkhampton’s 306-year-old Lady Modiford’s Primary School has announced it is planning to close due to a falling roll. It is now applying to Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson for formal permission to close the school.
At the request of the multi academy trust that runs the school, parents are now relocating their children in a number of local schools in the area.
However, critics say its loss would leave a ‘hole in the community’, while the school’s trustees are determined to keep education available in the village (even if not primary education) and are seeking legal advice on what powers they have to ensure education can continue.
St Christopher’s Multi Academy Trust (MAT), which runs the school and others elsewhere in Devon, says ‘having considered carefully the best course’ for the children who will be in Lady Modiford’s in September, they will now be educated at nearby Meavy Primary School instead from September.
Fiona Glasspole, St Christopher’s MAT business development manager, said: “Due to falling numbers at Lady Modiford’s Primary School, St Christopher’s Trust have had to make the difficult decision to educate the remaining five Key Stage 2 children (who will be on roll in September) at Meavy Primary School.
“This will support the children’s social development and ease their transition to the larger secondary schools in the area. Transition has been planned to ensure children and parents are supported with this move.”
Corrine Shutt, the chair of the trustees of Lady Modiford's School (separate from the MAT) which owns the site, is determined to retain local education.
She said: “I wish to express my sadness and disappointment at the school's proposed closure by the St Christopher's Trust.
“Back in 2019, we celebrated 300 years of the school, which was originally set up by Lady Modiford for 20 poor boys of the parish – such a lot has happened since then.
“However, the trustees of Lady Modiford Trust are currently in the process of taking legal advice, and then hopefully, we will begin looking for a way to maintain education at the school site.”
The Rev Andrew Thomas, rector of the West Dartmoor Mission Community, said: ”It’s very sad indeed. Lady Modiford’s School has been open and educating local children for more than 300 years, so its closure leaves a large hole in our community.
“The closure decision was taken after pupil numbers dropped so low the school became financially non-viable.
“The impact of this decision by the MAT has yet to be fully felt in the community, however I feel that there is going to be a wide variety of emotions expressed, not least anger and hurt.”
He said school governors, staff and trustees had worked hard to recruit children to the school. Lady Modiford Trust is working with Exeter Diocese and the Charity Commission to keep the school in some form of use.