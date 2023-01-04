Mr Cheadle, also a West Devon borough councillor for Buckland Monachorum, said tenders would now go out for the work to start: ‘This is geat news for Yelverton as the only play area in the village. It exists and is run only because of volunteers from the village who organise its maintenance and improvement. They raise money to keep it going and as a result it’s a popular well-used community asset. But it’s been going for about 25 years and is wearing out. So we had a big push to raise funds to ensure it’s refurbished, up to date and safer with a new rubber floor.’