A horror show in the driveway of a house in Bere Alston has been attracting a lot of attention and comment.
The dramatic Halloween tableaux at the home of Siana and Jake Vallis on Johnson Close was created for their children Deon, 10, and Melody, 14, Melody is also dressed as a character from the musical the Heathers to briefly become part of the display.
Jake, who runs a business and Siana, a nurse have put up various infamous horror characters including Freddie Kruger, Chucky, a grim reaper, scarecrow killer, zombies and horrible clowns.
Siana said: “We wanted to just make something memorable, not just for our children but for everyone,. Me and my husband both love Halloween.
“We grew up in the nineties and 2000s when life was very different, when everyone loved to attend Halloween events. My most fond memories growing up were of going out at Halloween seeing all the displays, laughing with friends about jumping.
“Bere Alston is a small place and I think just bringing some entertainment to the neighbourhood is fun everyone who has walked past our display has said it’s incredible, they can’t wait to bring their children round.
“Kids have commented and said they are excited. We have got lots of sweets and jump-scares planned while being mindful of not scaring the younger ones also. I just think it’s important with times changing and technology is more accessible that children still have the old generic fun and parents, it gives them memories to talk about.”