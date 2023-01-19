‘We managed to secure a grant from West Devon Borough Council for that, but several locals are volunteering to make the soup for us which is good. Saying that, we don’t get a huge amount of people coming along. I think a lot of people are very proud in this area and think it might not be for them. This is a shame because it is about the companionship and bringing the community together just as much as it is about the provision of a warm and welcoming space and the food. We started Warm Welcome, Warm Space to try and get people out more and make new friends socially and bring the community together. We have table tennis that’s been kindly donated amd a pool table along with other board games for anyone who wants to play. It is all free but if you want to leave a donation you are more than welcome. We are fundraising for the new floor as already mentioned. It is a hell of a lot to find and we are doing well but we are still £15,000 short.’