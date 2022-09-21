Village fight for 20mph limit
Wednesday 28th September 2022 8:00 am
Horrabridge Parish Council is continuing a fight to introduce a fixed 20mph speed limit on Walkhampton Road.
Speeding on this road has been an issue of concern for local residents and councillors for many years, many of whom would like to see a 20mph speed limit firmly implemented to ensure greater safety.
Cllr Mike Huda, chair of the parish council said: ‘Devon Highways under the county council has confirmed that the speed limit of 20mph along Walkhampton Road is only advisory. We’ve been added to a list along with many other areas wishing to see respective speed limits become statutory but this could take up to four years to become a reality.’
