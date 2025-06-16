There are few places in England where the spirit of true wilderness still breathes freely. Dartmoor, with its sweeping tors, misty valleys, and ancient granite outcrops, is one of them. For decades, it has offered a rare and precious freedom: the right to wild camp. As someone who has spent much of my life in some of the most remote corners of the planet, I can say with certainty that Dartmoor holds a unique magic — and a vital role in reconnecting us with nature.