The team at View Property is celebrating success yet again after being given the GOLD award for Best Estate Agent in Tavistock for 2022 in the British Property Awards for the second consecutive year.
The six-strong team in Tavistock, covering West Devon and East Cornwall, also received GOLD for Best Estate Agent in Cornwall for the second year running, alongside its sister office in Launceston. The accolades are given following extensive secret shopping of agencies across the county.
The awards highlight the results achieved by the Tavistock office over the past two years making them the number one agent in the town, according to statistics by Rightmove (most instructions and most sales agreed in both 2021 and 2022).
View Property director Will Inman said: ‘We are delighted to have been recognised again for our achievements over the past year. It’s a great demonstration of our pro-active approach, our highly experienced team and our commitment to providing great customer service.’
View Property is based up Paddon’s Row and is part of the Experts in Property group, linking with offices across the country, providing regional and national exposure for its listed properties. They offer a comprehensive marketing package, including bespoke brochures, video tours, next day feedback and in house sales progression for a competitive fee of 0.83% + VAT.
For more information, or to book a free, no obligation valuation of your property, contact the team on 01822 614614 or email [email protected]
The award winning View Property Team in Tavistock. Top: left to right – Ollie Richards, Caroline Whitton and Will Inman. Bottom L-R – Kim Smallacombe and Sam Curtis.