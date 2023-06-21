Matt Crew, 49, is a veteran of the RAF Regiment and says Milo has been a big factor in him recovering from mental health issue. He said: ‘I have been locked away at home for 18 months at home and was too scared to go out. I was struggling with my mental health, post traumatic stress disorder and generalised anxiety. I tried to take my own life, it got that bad. I was contacted at a real low in my life by Ossie who works here with Battling On’s mentor scheme and he suggested I come along and meet the rest of the lads, so we can share experiences and re-learn socialising. I knew I was socially isolated and so, I did come along.