Work began today on the installation of two new speed cameras on the A390 covering St Ann's Chapel and Drakewalls, following a nine year battle from Calstock Parish Council.
The A390 has remained a major concern for Cllrs Dorothy Kirk, John Wells and more recently Ken Trapp which often sees accidents as a result of cars speeding down this stretch of road, sometimes at well over double the 30mph limit.
Cllr Wells said today that he felt 'euphoric' that work had finally begun.
The work has commenced following the parish council securing and ring-fencing £200,000, specifically granted for work on this stretch of the A390, which the parish council has committed to spending on enhancing safety measures designed to eliminate speeding.
Cornwall Councillor for Calstock Dorothy Kirk said: 'It’s such a relief. The A390 is the alternative when the Tamar Bridge is closed. For those that live alongside the A390, it’s essential that we have safety measures in place.
'There are so many accidents up and down St Ann’s Chapel. I hope the speed cameras can reduce the hazards to pedestrians and motorists.'