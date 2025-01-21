An outcry over a bus no longer stopping close to a sheltered accommodation complex off Parkwood Road has secured a U-turn by the bus company.
Following a campaign by those living at Parkwood Court, the 118 bus from Okehampton to Tavistock is once again stopping on Parkwood Road.
This follows an anxious ten days when the bus was diverted along the main A386 straight to Tavistock town centre after Stagecoach took over the route from Dartline on January 5.
The stops on Parkwood Road are important for the elderly people living at Parkwood Court – and those from the outlying villages of Lydford, Brentor, Mary Tavy and Peter Tavy.
Kay Nicholson, who lives at Parkwood Court, enlisted the help of Tavistock North ward town and borough councillors and Devon county councillor for Tavistock Debo Sellis to get the decision reversed.
She said people were given no warning of the change to a service which is a ‘lifeline’ for the Parkwood Court residents.
With the oldest Parkwood Court residents in their 90s and the majority in their 80s, residents rely on the service to go shopping in town and at the Co-op at the other end of Parkwood Road.
After a campaign by Kay and intervention by Tavistock’s county councillor Debo Sellis, the service has been reinstated.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach South West said: “The 118 Service from Okehampton to Tavistock is operated by Stagecoach South West on behalf of Devon County Council.
“We began operating the service on January 5 2025, where initially there was some issues regarding the areas that were covered in Tavistock, specifically Parkwood Road.
“After reviewing the route and stop points in Tavistock we can confirm Parkwood Road is now being served.
“We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused in our first few days of operation.”
Cllr Sellis was alerted to the problem by town councillors Cllr Paul Ward and Cllr Ursula Mann and the other Tavistock North Ward councillors.
She said: “I immediately contacted the transport officers at Devon County Council as situations like this worry and inconvenience people. The DCC officers contacted the bus company and I was later advised that the bus drivers had been advised to stop the bus as before, which they are, thankfully.”
Cllr Mann praised Kay for her alert, saying: “It is community action like Kay’s which really make a difference on issues affecting our town. I’m glad that she raised the issue so that we could represent her and other residents’ concerns.”
Kay said: “All the people who get on the 118 bus service at the top of Parkwood Road are so relieved that the service has been reinstated. This will enable us to continue to use the Co-op at the north end of Brook Street and then continue into town for other shopping.”
She thanked councillors for their “very speedy response to our appeal for help”.