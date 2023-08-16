A VILLAGE is celebrating the arrival of a new post box after a near one year-battle for a replacement.
Calstock is now home to a shiny new post box that has been installed at the quay, on the green by the steps near the landing stage. This comes as the village’s original central post box situated on Fore Street was removed by Royal Mail without warning in September, leaving the residents and businesses without an afternoon collection service in the village ever since.
In September last year, Royal Mail removed the post box saying that it was dangerous.
After an arduous battle by Calstock Parish Councillor, Alastair Tinto to retrieve answers from the postal service and ensure a replacement post box, he is now celebrating the victory, and is especially pleased with the reinstatement of the village’s afternoon collection service.
Cllr Tinto said: It’s great news for all those who use the Royal Mail in Calstock, especially businesses, that on Friday (August 18) Royal Mail, after nearly a year, restored a post box to us in the centre of the village.
‘It’s great news that, as they promised they would, it has an afternoon collection. So that’s really good news for Calstock.’
Post will be collected on Monday to Friday at 4pm and on Saturday at 10.45am.