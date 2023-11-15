A VICTORIAN market is on its way to Callington next weekend.
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Callington, the Victorian Market is set to take place on Saturday, December 2 from 3.30pm in the Pannier Market.
While the market is in full swing there will also be a variety of entertainment for people to enjoy.
The schedule is as follows:
Callington Town Band from 3.30-4pm
Vocal Footprint from 5.15-6pm
Wicked Lollipops from 6-6.45pm
The Kit Hillbillies from 6.45-7.30pm
For further details or updates visit the Rotary Club of Callington Facebook Page.