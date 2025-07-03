Tavistock town centre is ablaze with floral colour as it welcomes tourists and locals to shop and admire its attractions.
Nearly 200 hanging baskets packed with fuchsias and peonies and other summer flowers are brightening the high street and lifting the spirits of the community and traders who have funded the flowers.
The baskets have been provided by the traders’ organisation Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) to improve the town environment, attract visitors and support traders’ promotional activity and the town economy.
Janna Sanders, BID manager, said the 190 beautiful hanging baskets are a strategic investment in the town’s economic vitality and welcoming atmosphere.
They are BID’s ongoing commitment to drawing in visitors and creating a shopping experience that benefits all local businesses.
Janna said: “This year, the baskets are looking wonderful, thanks to supplier West Country Baskets and partnership support from Tavistock Town Council, who water them throughout the season.
“In response to the current heatwave, the town council has agreed to increase watering to twice weekly as part of this partnership. Their dedicated staff can often been seen at dawn manoeuvring the water bowser along the streets, ensuring our town blossoms.
“The beauty of our summer displays is well known and, we believe, encourages visitors and residents alike to linger and browse, strengthening the local economy as a result.”
Hanging baskets are carefully chosen to decorate key streets and, rather than assigning a basket to every individual business, BID has aimed at creating a unified and uplifting display that brightens the entire town. This aims to ensure everyone, not just those in select locations, enjoys the benefits. BID allocates 15 per cent of its annual budget solely to the display.
Janna added: “Through projects like this, Tavistock BID reaffirms its commitment to fostering a thriving, attractive town for businesses, residents, and visitors for years to come.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.