MILITARY and uniformed emergency service veterans are invited to an informal gathering to socialise and access support.
The veterans hub or ‘Breakfast and Banter’ group, meets every second and fourth Wednesday morning from 9am-11am at TASS (Tavistock Area Support Services) charity, next to the town’s bus station. The next gathering is on Wednesday, August 13.
The idea is to reduce isolation among people who spent a lifetime serving their country in a profession very different from most of the working population. Former service personnel and others are encouraged to share memories in a common language and sense of humour born of life experience in uniform.
Anyone who served in the Armed Forces and those who worked in the emergency uniformed services is welcome.
Further details at TASS at 01822 616958.
