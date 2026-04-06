VETERANS from in and around Crediton raised vital funds by challenging themselves to walk ten miles.

They were raising funds to help veterans' mental health charity Combat Stress provide lifesaving mental health treatment across the UK.

Crediton Army Cadets with one of the Combat Stress banners. AQ 6632
Crediton Army Cadets with one of the Combat Stress banners. (Alan Quick.)

And they are off, the Veterans and one of the Cadet Leaders start their 10-mile challenge. AQ 6639
And they are off, the veterans and one of the cadet leaders start their ten-mile challenge. (Alan Quick.)

Veterans walked from the Crediton Tesco store on Joseph Locke Way to the Duck Pub at Yeoford before returning to the Town Square in Crediton.

Off they go, the Combat Stress walkers head into Crediton. AQ 6650
Off they go, the Combat Stress walkers head into Crediton. AQ 6650 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Event organiser Paul Fallon said: “The walk was made so much easier with the help of the Crediton Cadet Force, the generosity of the community, Crediton Rugby Club, Tesco Community Champion Ben, and James and Sarah at The Duck at Yeoford.

14,000 veterans benefitted with help from Combat Stress help last year. AQ 6646
Fourteen thousand veterans benefited with help from Combat Stress help last year. (Alan Quick)

“Unfortunately mental health after leaving the Armed Forces is a huge problem and so many brave veterans keep it to themselves, that is why we put our every effort to help them.”