Okehampton Detachment, Devon Army Cadet Force, completed the Great Tommy Sleep Out on 28–29 March, raising funds for veterans experiencing homelessness.
The cadets raised £1,605 by giving up their beds for the night in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness. During the event, Okehampton Cadets’ four sections competed for the Great Tommy Sleep Out Cup. Section 1, led by Lance Corporal Emily O’Brien and Cadet Daniel Sullivan, won the award with 121 points.
Cadets also took part in fieldcraft, shooting, STEM challenges, first aid, navigation, and a night-attack scenario, all designed to build teamwork, resilience, and leadership. The day concluded with a visit from Reverend Claire Reynolds, Okehampton Parish Vicar, who offered support. This was followed by a movie night before cadets slept outdoors in temperatures as low as -1°C.
A cadet spokesperson said: “The cadets’ efforts were supported by the local community. The generosity of local residents and supporters was vital to raising funds and awareness. Special thanks to GO Outdoors Launceston for donating meals to the cadets.
“Okehampton Army Cadets would like to thank everyone who has supported the event so far. Donations are still welcome as they continue their mission to support those who have served.”
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