Over his career at The Garden House, he has also been an on-call retained firefighter based at Yelverton Fire Station. The Garden House was presented with an award earlier this year which marked the partnership between David’s employer and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. The award thanks the Garden House for generously allowing him to drop his spade at a moment’s notice when summoned to 999 calls at Yelverton Fire Station. The award marked the Garden House’s public spirit and flexibility – the first time the trophy and certificate have been given to an employer.