Abbie, who works for Westmoor Veterinary Hospital, in Tavistock, said: ‘I took Fizz for a walk along the canal near work. I saw her nibble something. But thought nothing of it. Fortunately, I walked back the way I came and saw a neatly placed pile of raisins on a log. I can only think it was left there for the ducks to eat. But raisins are very poisonous for dogs. So, although Fizz was ok, I went straight back to work, and we had to make her sick to get them out of her system.