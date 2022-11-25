A VETERINARY nurse has warned animal lovers to keep Christmas food and decorations out of reach of their pets.
The advice comes after Abbie Hibbs was taking her black labrador Fizz, six months, for a lunch time walk in Tavistock when she ate some raisins - a known danger to dogs.
Abbie, who works for Westmoor Veterinary Hospital, in Tavistock, said: ‘I took Fizz for a walk along the canal near work. I saw her nibble something. But thought nothing of it. Fortunately, I walked back the way I came and saw a neatly placed pile of raisins on a log. I can only think it was left there for the ducks to eat. But raisins are very poisonous for dogs. So, although Fizz was ok, I went straight back to work, and we had to make her sick to get them out of her system.
‘It was lucky that I saw what she’d eaten because the raisins take some time to break down with no symptoms, until its too late when they affect the kidneys, which is irreversible and they die. Fizz was ok. She wasn’t bothered. Its a relief.’
Paul Rolfe, practice manager, said: ‘We’ve already had several incidents of dogs brought in after eating Christmas cake.’
Poisonous festive items are mince pies, poinsetta, chocolates and mistletoe and choking threats include such as tinsel and small toys or decorations.