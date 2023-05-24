Tamar Valley Food Hubs directly supports local, sustainable growers and producers with farmers setting their own prices and receiving back 85p in the pound. Claire continued: ‘The way we work keeps food miles low and supply chains short which enables our customers and community to enjoy fresh, top-quality local produce throughout the year. Developing a resilient local food network over the past decade has meant that we didn’t see the wider disruption to supply chains during the pandemic and in more recent times have been slower to see price increases and interruption to supply.’