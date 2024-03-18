LIONS of Callington formed a colourful guard of honour as they paid fond respects to a founder member of the club.
Terry (Terrance) Bernard was one of three local men who, in 1976, decided that Callington deserved its own branch of Lions International. Terry not only went on to become an active and dedicated member of the club, he also encouraged his son Andrew and grandson Jonny to follow in his footsteps.
Here, lifetime friend Terry Bolt pays tribute to a much-loved club member and husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by many in and around the town.
I hadn’t realised, until I sat down to prepare this eulogy, just how parallel our two lives have been: we shared the same first name, both preferring Terry to Terrance, both christened our sons Andrew, both lived in Westover road, and both had a passion for Plymouth Argyle, travelling to and from Home Park together, occupying adjacent reserved seats for many years. We were both classic car owners, and we were members of the Lions Club of Callington, for a collective 84 years.
Terry was born on November 10 1938, at Haye Road Callington, right opposite the Westend Chapel.
I recall Terry telling me on more than one occasion that we had played football against each other in 1948 with my team being Delaware Primary - he even remembered that our strip was light blue/dark blue halves, and importantly that his team won 6-3.
One of Terry’s favourite subjects at school was Geography, which was later to manifest itself in his love of travel, be it to watch football, or for family holidays.
The travel bug continued throughout his life, covering most corners of the globe, firstly with his parents, then with wife Jean and son Andrew.
Terry and Jean became grandparents to Jonny in 1999 and a special bond was formed during trips in the classic Ford Anglia Super 1200, which Terry’s dad had bought from Murton’s garage back in the 1960s.
On leaving school, Terry was apprenticed as a builder, specialising in carpentry, and in the 1960s built his own dormer bungalow in Westover Road.
Apart from football, Terry was also a keen tennis player, competing regularly into his 70’s. Aged 75, he headed a three-generation marathon walk from Callington to Land’s End, raising £9000 for Children’s Hospice South West.
Terry was also a carer. He and his beloved Jean continued to enjoy travel together, even though Jean did not have good health in her later years.
Underpinning all of his full and active life and his devotion to his family, Terry was a Lion for 48 years. As a charter member of the Lions Club of Callington, he served on various sub committees, becoming club president in 1990.
The Lions motto is “we serve”, and I think all would agree that Terry has carried out his duties in exemplary fashion, as the many tributes received by his family reflect.