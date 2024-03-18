I hadn’t realised, until I sat down to prepare this eulogy, just how parallel our two lives have been: we shared the same first name, both preferring Terry to Terrance, both christened our sons Andrew, both lived in Westover road, and both had a passion for Plymouth Argyle, travelling to and from Home Park together, occupying adjacent reserved seats for many years. We were both classic car owners, and we were members of the Lions Club of Callington, for a collective 84 years.