A rock band with an international reputation has raised the roof at King’s in Tavistock to raise funds for Whitchurch School.
Baskery (from Sweden and the US) which came to prominence by supporting Robbie Williams on an early tour performed last Sunday in front of an enthusiastic audience. Funds raised will help provide extra activities supporting classroom lessons. Group member Greta Bondesson’s son attends the school.
Kirstie Bridgewater, concert organiser, said: “The gig was an amazing success! With over 200 people there supporting it. The venue was alive, and everyone had a fantastic night.
“Baskery were amazing and Mrs Karen Higginson, a teacher from Whitchurch Primary School also got on stage and played with the band for a couple of their songs.
“So much talent and so many instruments, as well as fabulous harmonising voices from Greta, Stella and Sunniva. The night continued with DJ Jeg on the decks with people dancing and having a great time.”
She estimated the event will raise over £2,000, including a contribution from the pop-up bar: “We had amazing raffle donations from local businesses including vouchers from Tyremarks, Whitchurch Inn, Blacksmiths Arms, SW Wines and Hotel Endsleigh as well as several local businesses offering prizes including Whitchurch Post Office, Lamerton Stores, View property, Dolan’s stationary and the little Coop, as well as several individuals. The raffle raised over £300, which really helped our total.”