Used uniform shop raises over £14,000
Subscribe newsletter
‘The Tavistock Pop-Up School Shop’ has recently donated a further £3,299 to both Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) and The Primrose Foundation, following another busy few months of donations and sales in the shop.
The shop was set up by Abigail Underhill following the closure of Mount Kelly College’s second hand uniform shop. Abigail started the shop in the old games room of the Trout and Tipple pub and asked for donations of pre-loved Mount Kelly uniform, sports kit and equipment which would then be sold on to other pupils at the school with the money being shared between the two charities.
A total of over £14,000 has now been donated to the two charities.
Mum of three Abigail said: ‘I am delighted to say that the shop continues to prove as popular as ever and is not only helping local families who use the school but also local families supported by these two deserving charities.
Thanks to all the parents who have donated hundreds of pounds worth of uniform and equipment because without these we would have nothing to sell and our shop wouldn’t be able to help out these two very worthy local charities!’
CHSW provides care and support to children and young people with life-limiting conditions at its three children’s hospices including Little Harbour in St Austell, while The Primrose Foundation is a breast care charity supporting people across West Devon and East Cornwall.
The shop opened at the end of last year and is open every Wednesday during term time between 8am and 10am when donations can be dropped off and purchases can be made.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |