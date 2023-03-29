CONCERNS have been raised over plans by Cornwall Council to increase the cost of student bus passes for young people travelling to college by £160.
The proposed changes have come under fire over concerns for how the changes will affect low-income families.
Cornwall Council currently provides subsidised transport for 16-19 year olds travelling to college, but the council says it needs to increase this amount.
Parents are currently required to contribute £540 towards bus passes provided by the council, but could increase to £700 under the new plans.
Wendy Ainsworth, headteacher of Callington Community College has concerns for affected families, saying: ‘I think some of our most vulnerable families might really find this difficult.
‘£160 a year with many other significantly rising costs will be of real concern to some of our parents.’
Concern was also raised by Wendy over access to education.
‘Access to education post 16 is vitally important and many of our students continue to attend our sixth form’, said Wendy. ‘As a rural school, around 70% of our student cohort travels to school by bus, therefore a large number of our students potentially rely on this funding. We would encourage all of our families to respond to Cornwall’s survey and lend their opinion and welcome that they are seeking feedback, prior to making a final decision.’
Cornwall and parish councillor, Dorothy Kirk echoed Wendy’s concerns. Cllr Kirk said: ‘It is extremely regrettable. It is an extra burden that is punishing families.
‘A lot of people here are on minimum wage or have no wage at all. We have the foodbank and community fridge and it’s more difficult for local people to get on in life.
‘Education should be everybody’s right.’
Cllr Kirk is very much against the proposal and believes that the council should be investing in education for the benefit of the county.
‘It’s not just about the impact on families, but the investment in Cornwall’s future. Education should be seen as an investment.
Dorothy, who has a teaching background added: ‘I feel bitter about taking opportunities from young people.
‘I would hope that parental pressure will affect the decision.’
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for children and families, said: ‘We want to support young people to access post-16 education, which is why we have met the vast majority of the cost of providing transport up until now. However, with the current financial pressures we have to look at the services that we are not legally required to provide.
'That said, we do not intend to withdraw support and this consultation is to find out if parents and carers can contribute more and what the impact will be.
‘We will listen to people’s views and take these into account when making a final decision.’
The public consultation is running until midnight on Wednesday, April 12. To take part in the consultation visit: https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/home-to-school-transport-post-16.