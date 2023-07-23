UPDATE at 7.50pm: The road has now reopened in both directions. Police have confirmed that the sheep have been returned safely to their field.
- - - - - - - - - - - -
POLICE closed the A30 near Fingle Glen, Tedburn St Mary, at about 5.30pm today, Sunday, July 23, due to sheep on the road in the area near Pathfinder Village/Cheriton Bishop.
The road has been closed to traffic travelling towards Exeter from Okehampton.
There are long tailbacks and it is hoped that one lane may be opened in the near future.
Further updates as we have them.