A senior local politician is urging West Devon borough residents to join a survey on suggested radical changes to Devon’s local government.
West Devon Borough Council (WDBC) and Devon’s six other district councils, is supporting the ‘Reimagining Devon’ proposal – one of a number on the table – which would see Devon split into three unitary authorities.
Unitary councils (like Torbay and Plymouth) cover all local services, such as highways. But currently Devon County Council looks after roads (for instance) for district/borough councils, including West Devon.
One of the suggested three new unitary councils would cover Exeter and northern Devon, one Torbay and southern Devon and the third would cover Plymouth, either on its existing boundaries or an expanded version to include four parishes now in South Hams.
Cllr Mandy Ewings, WDBC leader, said: “I urge residents, organisations and businesses across West Devon to join the consultation.
“Reorganisation is coming in 2028, meaning there will be huge changes to council services delivery across Devon. Essential services like housing, children’s services, roads and highways, planning and licensing are all provided by local councils, affecting us all.”
She said crucial council services need to delivered efficiently, effectively and economically. Also, the new councils need to ensure everyone in Devon gets fair representation with accountability, and dependability.
WDBC believes the ‘Reimagining Devon’ option is the most ‘balanced solution’ for all Devon, not just West Devon residents. It would deliver ‘efficient and effective services closer to communities’, building on ‘dependable services’ already delivered by Devon’s district councils.
The council says ‘Reimagining Devon’ ensures decision-making remains local and offers the ‘best political representation’ for everyone. It would deliver the ‘biggest’ financial savings, for Devon taxpayers with ‘good value for money’. Implementation costs would be repaid within three years.
The consultation also includes plans from Devon County Council, Plymouth and Exeter city councils, and Torbay Council. Have your say on the Devon’s local government reorganisation (LGR) consultation at this link: www.devonlgr.co.uk
