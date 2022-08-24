UPDATE: police confirm man found dead at Burrator Reservoir
[email protected]
Wednesday 24th August 2022 12:02 pm
Share
The scene at Burrator Reservoir yesterday (Submitted )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
UPDATE: Police have confirmed that a man was found dead at Burrator Reservoir yesterday.
A statement from the police this morning said: ‘ Police were called by the fire service at around 12.35pm on Tuesday, August 23 to Burrator Reservoir, near Yelverton, following reports of concern for the welfare of a man located at the dam.
‘Emergency services attended the scene and a man was confirmed deceased. Police are continuing to make enquiries in order to identify the man.
‘The road was closed for a number of hours whilst officers remained at the scene.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |