UPDATE: Lines now clear: Trackside fire closes rail travel between Exeter, Barnstaple and Okehampton
• UPDATE AT 9.40PM: Network Rail says lines are now clear and trains running normally.
Fire crews attended from Okehampton, Teignmouth, Danes Castle, Exmouth, Honiton, Tiverton, Ivybridge, Middlemoor and Clyst St George to put out the fire which also affected two fields.
A FIRE next to the track between Exeter St David’s and Crediton near Newton St Cyres is causing disruption to journeys between Exeter St David’s and Barnstaple/Okehampton, says Devon County Council.
It adds that as a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
Disruption is expected until at least 6.15pm tonight.
Fire crews are at the scene.
Great Western Railway said that rail replacement transport has been requested to run between Exeter St David’s and Barnstaple/Okehampton from 5.40pm.
Customers travelling between Exeter St David’s and Barnstaple may use their tickets on Stagecoach buses on routes 5A, 5B, 5C, 55, 55A and 55B.
Customers travelling between Exeter St David’s and Okehampton may use their tickets on Stagecoach buses on routes 5A and 6.
The advice to rail travellers in to check the journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.
Customers can follow the incident on Twitter at #NewtonStCyres .
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.