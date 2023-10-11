The third upcoming road closure will affect the PROW Footpath 17 in Calstock Parish. Footpath 17, Calstock between grid references SX 43216:71865 and SX 43250:72027 will be closed for vegetation and tree clearance works combined with rebuilding some damaged sections of the stone facing. The closure will be in place between Monday October 30 and Tuesday January 30, 2024 for 24 hours a day, including weekends.