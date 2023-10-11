THREE road closures have been approved in the Tamar Valley.
Two road closures will be in place from Monday, October 3 until Friday, November 3. The affected roads will be the road from Merricott Farm To Wheal Rose, Chilsworthy and Callington Road, Harrowbarrow which will be closed 24 hours a day, weekdays only.
These roads will be closed for South West Water works.
To view a map of the Chilsworthy closure visit: https://one.network/?tm=135215906 and to view a map of the Harrowbarrow closure visit: https://one.network/?tm=135216218
The third upcoming road closure will affect the PROW Footpath 17 in Calstock Parish. Footpath 17, Calstock between grid references SX 43216:71865 and SX 43250:72027 will be closed for vegetation and tree clearance works combined with rebuilding some damaged sections of the stone facing. The closure will be in place between Monday October 30 and Tuesday January 30, 2024 for 24 hours a day, including weekends.
An alternative route will be signed on site. However, for further information and to view a map of the closure visit: https://one.network/? tm=l35198010 or contact Jon Mitchell at Cornwall Council - telephone 0300 1234 222.
For more information about roadworks in Cornwall visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/