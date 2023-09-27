A CALLINGTON road will be closed next week.
The affected road will be Church Street which will be closed from Monday October 9 until Tuesday October 10 (24 hours) for Openreach to complete new ducting works.
A diversion route will be in place all the time.
To view a map of the closure visit:
https://one.network/?tm=135011517
This month there is also another road closure in place in the town. Lansdowne Road is closed until October 23 at 11.59pm. For more information about upcoming closures visit: www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/