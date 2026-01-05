The owner of the 12th-century Grade II* listed pub, Simon Powell, said he will see the pub’s rateable value (a Government estimate of the annual rent) rise from £22,000 to £36,500 in the next financial year starting on April 1, 2026. This will lead to an increase in its business rates bill, adding to financial challenges already exacerbated by rising energy bills, staffing costs, and VAT obligations.