Central Devon MP Sir Mel Stride has lent his support to The Filo Project, a not-for-profit organisation that supports people living with dementia.
Sir Mel recently visited a Filo Host’s house in Sticklepath to see how the organisation provides relaxed, home-based day care for dementia patients.
He said: “The Filo Project is delivering compassionate, innovative support that strengthens our community. I was delighted to visit and will continue to back their important work.”
Founded in 2014, The Filo Project delivers personalised, relationship-led support for people living with dementia - building confidence, easing isolation and strengthening community ties.
Each group is small and is hosted by a trained Filo Host who welcomes patients into their own home for the day, using their own cars to pick them up and drop them off, reducing stress for carers.
