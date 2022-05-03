Upcoming comedy event at Tavistock Guildhall

The next comedy event in the Courtroom at the Guildhall is set to take place this Friday.

The line up for the upcoming event includes: David Arnold, Jasmine Morton, Pravanya Pillay and Mark Dennett.

David is a regular on the comedy circuit, mixing mainstream and alternative material with aplomb! He recently won through to the finals of British Comedian of the year. Jasmine unapologetically uses comedy as her platform for free therapy, bringing her anecdotal stories to life through stand up. Pravanya is a staple of the Bristol circuit, known for her surreal and absurdist humour. Mark happily draws on a lifetime of often bizarre (yet relatable) incidents to mind for joke based comedy gold, having performed up and down the UK.

The night will be hosted by the much-loved, one of a kind Willtordian Ballorian Edwardian: an energetic, passionate and audience-engaging entertainer with a particular penchant for owls and an inherent celebration of the absurd silliness of life.

The Guildhall hosted its first comedy evening in March (of this year). Featuring the hilarious Suzy Bennett, renowned, multi-award winning one-liner and prop comic ALF, uber-liberal and ultra-cool vicar Maggy Whitehouse and the deliciously deadpan Charlie Bowers, the night was a storming success enjoyed by all.

Promoters ‘A Press of Suspects (presents)’ hosted their most recent gig in Ocean Studios at Royal William Yard not even two weeks ago, which proved to be another hugely successful evening. Sporting Bristol-based talents Alex Kitson and Millie Haswell alongside passionate poet Edward Tripp and crowd favourite Sandi Smith, audience members were kept laughing until the end of the evening. All proceeds on the night went to the Ukraine conflict appeal.

Given the impressive precedent set by the comedy night in March, Friday is set to be another night of unmissable laughs guaranteed to entertain everyone and continue placing the new centre and Tavistock itself on a world stage.