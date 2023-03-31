University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 65 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was up from 57 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 42.
Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.
The figures also show that 59 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to March 27. This was down from 67 in the previous seven days.