University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 55 Covid-19 patients in hospital
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 55 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was down from 72 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 44% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 98.
Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10%.
The figures also show that 52 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to October 31. This was down from 58 in the previous seven days.