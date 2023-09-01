University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 24 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was down from 25 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 19 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to August 25.