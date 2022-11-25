University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 20 Covid-19 patients in hospital
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 20 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was down from 22 on the same day the previous week.
There were 72 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that 22 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to November 21. This was down from 25 in the previous seven days.