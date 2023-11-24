University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 12 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 19 was down from 19 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,452 people in hospital with Covid as of November 19.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to November 17.