West Devon Scouts are on the lookout for more volunteers to help it increase the Scouting it offers in the area.
It is particularly looking for a new district commissioner – a volunteer role – as its current district commissioner is taking a step back as he and his family prepare for the arrival of their third child. A team of volunteers is also needed to support the person who step’s into Ben’s shoes.
This team will predominantly be in the background, supporting the infrastructure, enabling uniformed volunteers to deliver fantastic programmes. There will be administrative roles, roles to facilitate, host and bring groups of volunteers together for meetings and other roles to support Scouting.
A West Devon Scouts spokesman said: “We welcome all skill sets and abilities to come forward and discuss how anyone might be able to help us enable Scouting in West Devon. Tasks can be adapted to suit an individual’s time or shared. For those with children in Scouting, this is a fantastic way to support their development without being directly involved with their weekly programme.
“Scouting volunteers come from all backgrounds and experiences, each person enriches the team and brings their own skills and knowledge. Scouting is also a great place to meet people, learn new skills and give back to your community.”
A new lead volunteer – a new district commissioner – is needed along with team leaders and members. The ideal lead volunteer will be keen to support the Scouting values of integrity, respect, care, belief and cooperation, ideally with experience of working with teams and familiar with communicating by email and social media.
If you would like to know more, please get in touch. You can contact at: