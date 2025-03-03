Shelley Tobin, costume curator at Killerton, said: “I’m excited to reveal our latest fashion exhibition. I hope that the display of haute couture on show will illustrate what a stylish, vibrant and inspiring period the 1920s was, and also show how fashion was influenced by social changes and historical discoveries like the opening of Tutankhamun's tomb. We hope visitors will leave the troubles of today's world behind and come and join our glamorous 1920s party at Killerton this season.”