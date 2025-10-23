A charity which rescues and treats sick, injured and abandoned otters has been boosted by generous donors as it fights for its future.
Three weeks ago the North Devon charity UK Wild Otter Trust (UKWOT) revealed that it had just six months to move its rescue and rehabilitation centre and set an urgent fundraising target of £15,000 to begin dismantling, moving, and rebuilding.
The appeal was followed by a heart-warming outpouring of support by otter lovers with the initial target hit within 48 hours. Donations continued to flood in, taking the total to £30,000. This lifeline will help the trust continue rescuing and re-wilding otters while planning leaving its Umberleigh site.
The surge of kindness arrived during intense pressure. Within six months, the centre must be dismantled, the site restored and a new base established, all while volunteers continue caring for otters and saving abandoned cubs - often close to death.
The trust is run only by volunteers with no paid staff. Over 27 years dedicated volunteers have poured countless hours and personal resources into rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing otters across the UK, none more so than founder and CEO Dave Webb.
Dave said: “I’m not known for being a particularly emotional man, and I’m rarely stuck for words, but the last three weeks have left me truly speechless. To watch donations roll in after we shared the devastating news that we needed to move, to see the first target hit in less than 48 hours, and then the total pass £30,000 so quickly, is something I will never forget.
“I truly cannot find the words to convey how grateful I am. We’re determined to honour our supporters’ generosity through careful, transparent work, with the animals’ welfare at the core of everything we do - as always.”
As a thank you, the trust is inviting supporters to help name a new otter enclosure. Votes are invited on the trust’s social media channels, enabling people to have a say in the new chapter for rescued otters. Every vote and social media share and comment keeps momentum going and helps the charity turn support into a permanent, purpose-built home.
Summer Hales, trust fundraising officer, said: “The generosity we’ve seen is mind-blowing. It means we can safely and efficiently dismantle and move on from our current centre and begin building a wonderful, purpose-built new home for the charity.
“It also ensures we have the funds to keep caring for the otters already with us and to accept new cubs in urgent need of treatment. We are a volunteer-run team that gives our time because these animals deserve a second chance. Thank you to everyone who has donated, shared and cheered us on.”
Updates on the relocation and rebuild costs are due later this year. Any funds raised over the initial costs to dismantle the site and rebuild will be spent on ongoing otter care. It costs £3,000 per rescued, rehabilitated and released otter. Donations are welcome at UKOT’s Crowd Funder weblink: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-save-our-otter-charity
