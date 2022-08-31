Ukrainians thank clothing donors
GENEROUS people from West Devon have donated hundreds of clothing items to a pop-up clothing bring and share event for Ukrainian refugees who fled war with few belongings.
Mothers needing uniforms for their children’s new school term were delighted at the wide choice of sizes brought to the Tavistock Community Football Club’s Red and Black Club last week where they could choose free items.
Lena Kulakovska, who fled from Kiev to Walkhampton and who has a new baby girl born in Devon eight weeks ago, chose items for all her family, including uniform for her son Kyryl, seven, and other daughter Arina, five. She said: ‘It’s very kind of so many people to donate so many clothes. I came with no clothes for me because I didn’t expect to stay long and I knew any clothes that fitted me when I was pregnant wouldn’t fit later.’
Her sister Natasha Lisnkh, who also lives in the village with her daughters Masha, 10, and Dasha, 4, said: ‘There’s a lot of choice here and I’m so grateful. I came to the UK six months ago and have been waiting that long for something different to wear other than the few clothes I came here with.’
Sisters Liudmyia and Iryna Svyntsytska, who live in the same house with their sponsors in Tavistock, also have children aged 16 and nine. Liudmyke said: ‘We need warm clothes ready for the winter and school uniforms because the children grow quickly. As everythng costs so much more all the time, this event is very important. It’s so kind of everyone to support us.’
