Lena Kulakovska, who fled from Kiev to Walkhampton and who has a new baby girl born in Devon eight weeks ago, chose items for all her family, including uniform for her son Kyryl, seven, and other daughter Arina, five. She said: ‘It’s very kind of so many people to donate so many clothes. I came with no clothes for me because I didn’t expect to stay long and I knew any clothes that fitted me when I was pregnant wouldn’t fit later.’