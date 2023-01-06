Ukrainian refugees in West Devon area marking their own version of Christmas at a special service at an isolated hilltop church on Dartmoor.
The combined Orthodox Church of England service in English and Ukrainian takes place tomorrow on a remote hill at St Michael de Rupe Church on Brent Tor, near Mary Tavy.
The service is due to attract 80 Ukrainian guests and their children and host families to watch the children enact a Nativity play and sing carols as they would in their homeland.
The service, led by St Michael's curate, the Rev Hazel Butland, will be followed by an offering of 12 traditional Ukrainian festive dishes made by the guests.
The Rev Butland said: 'This will be an extra special service for us because we're hosting our Ukrainian guests and for the families fleeing the conflict in their country, where they can come together and pray for those they have left behind and their country. They can also enjoy a taste of the Orthodox Christmas according to their calendar.
'Having it at St Michael's is significant because St Michael is the patron saint of Kiev, their capital.'