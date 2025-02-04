TWO females were transferred to hospital following reports of a single vehicle collision on the A390 between St Ive and Merrymeet near Callington on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash at around 10.45am – and it was reported a vehicle had flipped and was blocking the road.
Police put into place a road closure whilst ambulance and the fire services dealt with the incident. The road was reopened shortly before 2pm.
Although taken to hospital, the injuries to the females are not considered life-changing or life-threatening.