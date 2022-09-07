Richard first set out to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and take a course in electrical engineering, but in the time he waited for one to start, Richard took a summer job which instead led him to an apprenticeship. Richard is a huge supporter of apprenticeships and believes they are the best way in to the industry and encourages youngsters to join the profession, especially in plumbing, and enjoys being able to pass on and share his specialist knowledge with the young people who are starting their training on the job, having just entered the industry.