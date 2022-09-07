Twenty years of DB engineering expertise
A RENOWNED engineering technician in Tavistock is celebrating a 20 year tenure with DB Heating Ltd.
Richard Waite started off in the profession at the young age of 16, and, following the last 20 years with DB Heating, has now clocked up a total of 40 years doing a job he loves, having lived and worked around the Westcountry all his life, with a base in Tavistock for the majority of that time.
Richard first set out to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and take a course in electrical engineering, but in the time he waited for one to start, Richard took a summer job which instead led him to an apprenticeship. Richard is a huge supporter of apprenticeships and believes they are the best way in to the industry and encourages youngsters to join the profession, especially in plumbing, and enjoys being able to pass on and share his specialist knowledge with the young people who are starting their training on the job, having just entered the industry.
Lawrence Barnes, company director, said: ‘Rich is absolutely and unequivocally the most reliable and skilled engineer I know and is without doubt our right hand man. I remember him working with my Dad since I was very young. He has far more knowledge than he would give himself credit for, with experience in every section of the business. No matter what the issue is, he will always come back from any difficulty he faces even stronger.’
In his time with the company, Richard is extremely proud of having worked towards attaining membership of the UK Engineering Council, aided by the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineers. Other stand out memories of Rich’s include once dealing with a gas explosion and being filmed by a national news crew on a winter’s day when helping people reach a secluded farmland property in treacherous and icy conditions.
Richard’s recent work has included the renovation of the Guildhall in Bedford Square and projects at Tavistock College, a private hotel on Exmoor and assisting loyal and long-term customers in places as far as London. Right now, he is working on projects with renewable energy and collectively exploring ways to help customers with efficiency of their appliances in line with spiralling energy prices and the cost of living crisis.
David Barnes, managing director of DB Heating, said: ‘Richard is our longest serving most experienced staff member. I’ve known him for the best part of 40 years. He started his apprenticeship as a heating engineer with one of two firms in Tavistock, just as I was finishing mine with the other. He’s just second to none, he’s the most organised and efficient when it comes to equipment and labour and has such vast knowledge. I really appreciate not only what an outstanding asset he is to this company but how incredibly loyal and what a great friend he is.’
