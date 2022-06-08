Tutti Flutti recorder quartet make debut
By Sarah Pitt | Reporter |
Wednesday 15th June 2022 11:00 am
Tutti Frutti (Submitted )
A LOCAL quartet of recorder players gave their debut performance in a local church over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Tutti Flutti were on top form for the concert at St Peter’s Church in Peter Tavy, performing a range of music from across the British Isles.
The innovative recorder group of musicians have been busy practising together since they were formed in January 2022 by four enthusiastic players, Amanda Greenhalgh, Margaret Aston, Chrissie Wade and John Wade. They are pictured with their instruments.
They are flourishing playing different styles of music, led by Amanda with arrangements by Chrissie.
Following the success of their debut in public, they are already busy practising for further concerts this year.
