John was highly regarded as a designer and was commissioned to design and make a brooch for the Queen to commemorate the Drake 400 – an anniversary marking Sir Francis Drake’s defeat of the Armada. In honour of this he was invited to attend a lunch reception with Plymouth civic leaders, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. The Queen was introduced to John and thanked him for his work. As well as being commissioned to make a piece for the Queen, John also made a brooch for Princess Margaret when she was sponsor of HMS Illustrious. He also made several mess silver sets for the Royal Navy, notably one to pay tribute to the medics who died or were wounded serving in the Falklands war.