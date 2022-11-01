Kathryn said her mother was very supportive of his 24-hour fire service career. During one alert he arrived at the station in his huge fluffy pink pig slippers, or sometimes with his children — Kathryn was on a motorbike ride with her dad when his duty bleeper sounded: ‘We sped like Evel Kneivel down the country roads and through the town. My eyes and nose were streaming by the time we got to the fire station and I was quite shaken up.’