He recalled a story: 'I used to play for Tavistock in the South Western League, so my match reports were from a somewhat unusual perspective.'Gareth once asked me to get a quote from the Tavistock manager at the time, Mike Symons, about what he had said in the dressing-room after a particularly galling defeat.' I obviously knew every word that Mike had uttered but when I called him his response was "No comment, Al".When I hesitantly reported back to Gareth, far from a rollocking for not "getting the story", Gareth just laughed, shook his head and said: "That's sport for you.".'There were plenty of local newspaper editors who would have taken that badly, but not Gareth. As I say, his style was encouragement not admonishment.